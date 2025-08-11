IESCO requires NOCs from RDA, CDA for electricity connections: NA told

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) requires No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the respective development authorities before providing electricity connections in their jurisdictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) requires No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the respective development authorities before providing electricity connections in their jurisdictions.

Responding to a question from MNA Sher Afzal Marwat during Question Hour, the minister clarified that areas under the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) must obtain an NOC from RDA, while areas within the Islamabad Capital Territory fall under the jurisdiction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which issues the required NOCs.

Addressing supplementary questions, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari acknowledged that complaints related to prolonged load-shedding and overbilling in some Constituencies fall outside the scope of the original question.

However, he assured members that such issues could be referred to the relevant offices for appropriate resolution.

He also suggested that concerned standing committees could be engaged for further follow-up discussions.

