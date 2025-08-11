(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan exported cotton yarn worth $203.29. 29 million to China in the first half of 2025, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC)

The figure indicates a 19% decline compared to $ 251.51 million during the same period in 2024, but the sector continues to maintain strong bilateral trade momentum. Under commodity code 52051200, uncombed single cotton yarn exports reached $112 million from January to June 2025, versus $ 144.85 million in the same period last year. The average price of this year was $2.40 per kg and 46.48 million Kilograms of this category were exported to China.

Pakistan was the second largest exporter of this category after Vietnam, which exported $340.69 million and under commodity code 52051100 were recorded at $90 million of exports from Pakistan to China, down from $ 102.96 million last year, according to China Economic Net on Monday.

Sajjad Mazahir, Director of Marketing at Keywin Trading Ltd., China, noted that Pakistan's cotton yarn exports under HS code 5205 have been a consistent product for decades. “The industry has transformed from surplus production of generic commodities to a supplier- brand- based approach to raw materials with supply chain management principles.

Many factories now hold registered IP rights and trademarks both domestically and internationally, bringing recognition to the country,” he said.

He added that cotton yarn exports to China provide Pakistan with valuable foreign exchange from a secure financial system, as transactions are largely conducted via Letters of Credit from Chinese banks. Currently, about 10-15% of production capacity is exported, reflecting the growing domestic manufacturing of garments for export, particularly casual wear. Despite challenges such as high energy, logistics, and financing costs, Pakistan's cotton yarn maintains strong acceptance in China's denim market due to quality and competitive pricing,” Mazahir said.

Pakistan's traditional cotton varieties continue to offer a competitive edge for producing high-quality yarns used in denim, towels, knitwear, and socks, ensuring the textile trade remains a vital part of Pakistan-China economic cooperation.

He believes this is a positive decline because under the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, Pakistan is shipping more finishing goods to China, adding that it’s a long journey and consistent efforts both at the government level and private business will enable Pakistan to avail a greater opportunity for Industry.

