Online graphic designing course begins in PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :An online graphic design course has been started under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi (PUCAR).

A spokesman informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all activities at the Arts Council were suspended and now has been resumed in the form of online activities.

In the first phase, graphic design course has been started and other courses would be kicked off soon.

The interested candidates, who want to enroll the course can contact Arts Council.