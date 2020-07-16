UrduPoint.com
Online Programme 'Kuch Yadein Kuch Batein' Arranged At PUCAR

Thu 16th July 2020

Online programme 'Kuch Yadein Kuch Batein' arranged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged an online programme "Kuch Yadein Kuch Batein" in the honor of senior drama artist, writer Anjum Malik.

The programme was a part of online activities owing to COVID-19 lockdown, which was anchored by Nigar Shah.

Senior artist Anjum Malik started his career from Pakistan Television and acted many famous role.

Anjum Malik said that nepotism and non-professionalism had destroyed the standard of tv dramas.

On the occasion, he also shared his past and future of present drama.

Director Punjab Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that the series of events will be continued.

