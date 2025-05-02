Online short courses cultivate digital workforce boom

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A powerful and promising trend is reshaping Pakistan’s economic and educational landscape as youth is taking too much interest in online digital courses being offered by hundreds of institutions or individuals.

Across cities like Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, a silent yet significant digital transformation is taking root. Through low-cost online short courses, thousands of Pakistanis—especially youth and women—are acquiring modern skills that are helping them step into the global digital economy.

This isn't just a wave—it’s a movement. Short courses in video editing, artificial intelligence, graphic design, freelancing, and faceless YouTube monetization are becoming immensely popular. These courses are often conducted through informal WhatsApp groups, with many charging fees as low as 500 or 600 rupees. Yet, the outcomes are anything but small. People with no technical background are now creating content, launching digital businesses, and earning through online platforms—often in foreign Currency.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this trend is its accessibility and inclusivity. Housewives, students, and even individuals from remote areas are learning high-demand skills without ever stepping into a formal classroom. These courses have brought knowledge to the doorsteps of those who could never imagine enrolling in traditional institutes.

Take the example of Tasneem Tariq, a housewife, who now edits videos for social media influencers after completing a short video editing course. “I used to feel left out whenever people talked about earning or career,” she says. “Now, I feel I’m part of something bigger. I would start contributing financially soon.

This digital shift is democratizing knowledge and income. It’s creating a parallel economy—driven by skill, powered by the internet, and rooted in the passion of self-learners. In many cases, the impact has been life-changing.

Behind the screens, there are skilled trainers—people like Taimur, who run multiple batches every month and guide students through hands-on learning. “It’s no longer a side thing,” says Taimur . “It’s a career path now. And the best part is, it’s open to all—whether you're a college student, a jobless youth, or a housewife.

”

Adeel Chaudhry, another trainer based in Multan, is overwhelmed by the response. “Students are hungry to learn. They’re asking smart questions. They want to know how to monetize their skills, how to register on freelancing platforms, how to run faceless YouTube channels. This shows that we are moving in the right direction as a society.”

While the heart of the revolution lies with common citizens and self-made trainers, the role of the government cannot be overlooked. Initiatives like DigiSkills.pk, E-Rozgar, and NAVTTC have laid the foundation by offering free and certified training in key digital skills. These platforms have helped mainstream freelancing and encouraged youth to explore non-traditional career options.

In South Punjab, the Punjab Information Technology board’s efforts through E-Rozgar Centers have been particularly notable. By setting up training centers and offering co-working spaces, the government has supported thousands of students in building sustainable careers.

With unemployment rising and conventional jobs becoming scarce, this digital upskilling is not only a solution—it’s a national opportunity. Freelancing and content creation are allowing people to earn in Dollars, which not only improves individual livelihoods but also boosts the national economy through increased foreign remittances, said IT expert Zahid.

Salman Amjad, a 28 -year-old from Vehari is also learning and hopeful of bright future.

This movement is also shaping new social attitudes. It’s shifting the definition of work from offices to laptops, from cities to homes. It’s empowering young girls to dream beyond boundaries and helping families break the cycle of dependency.

As this trend grows, the need for further encouragement also becomes clear. Local governments, educational institutions, and digital platforms must continue to support these efforts. A national awareness campaign could further amplify the reach, especially in areas where awareness is still low.

Pakistan stands at the cusp of a digital leap. Thanks to the combined efforts of passionate individuals and progressive government programs, short courses are not just changing lives—they are changing mindsets. This is not a temporary shift. It is the foundation of a new digital era—accessible, inclusive, and full of promise.