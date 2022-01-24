'Only Imran Khan, PTI enjoy popular public support in country': Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that no political figure and party enjoy the kind of popular public support that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) have won among the masses.

Talking to the media during his visit to Sarai Alamgir (Gujrat) on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan under the banner of PTI held the largest political and public rallies in country's history, adding the public following for Imran Khan has increased with every passing day.

"The Opposition should focus on next general elections, not rallies", Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar responded, adding the opposition political parties should not waste their time on the streets demanding polls and the next general elections will not be held before 2023.

To a query, he said it is the voters, not the opposition, who will decide fate of political parties through their vote, adding that people have given PTI a mandate of five years to rule and no one can take away this constitutional right.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the steps taken by the present government to address the challenges are commendable in all respects.

He said that Ehsaas Programme and Insaf Health Card are big reliefs for the public, adding that the government is ensuring all measures and providing maximum relief to the people.

About clean drinking water project, he said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working 24 hours a day to provide clean drinking water to the poor people of the province. He said 15 million people will have access to clean drinking water in the province as 1200 water projects will be completed under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) by the end of March this year.

Governor Punjab inaugurated 51 water filtration plants which have been installed on 'Self Help' by the local philanthropists. He also visited Free Dialysis Center under Sakina Welfare Trust Complex and Government Municipal Model Girls High school in Gujrat city.

MPAs Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Mohammad Liaqat Bhader, Chaudhry Mohammad Arshad and Nasir Chappar accompanied Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar during the Gujrat visit.

Sarwar will inaugurate 20 clean drinking water projects under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority during his three-day visit to Multan on Tuesday (tomorrow).