UrduPoint.com

Only Solution To The Economic And Financial Challenges Facing The Country Is A Presidential System Of Government. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is a presidential system of government. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Unemployment and inflation are weakening the state structure. It is the responsibility of the authorities to take immediate steps to establish a proper setup. Leader Pakistan Muslim League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that the survival and stability of Pakistan is paramount.He said that the only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is the presidential system of government.

Emergency-based concrete measures are inevitable, he
added that inflation, unemployment and inflation are undermining the state structure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PCB takes serious view on over-aged cricketers

PCB takes serious view on over-aged cricketers

13 minutes ago
 Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah ..

Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

13 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Target ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Targeted Abu Dhabi Airport

42 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-Gener ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-General the Organization of Turkic ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.