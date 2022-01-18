Only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is a presidential system of government. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Unemployment and inflation are weakening the state structure. It is the responsibility of the authorities to take immediate steps to establish a proper setup. Leader Pakistan Muslim League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that the survival and stability of Pakistan is paramount.He said that the only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is the presidential system of government.

Emergency-based concrete measures are inevitable, he

added that inflation, unemployment and inflation are undermining the state structure.