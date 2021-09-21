UrduPoint.com

OPC District Committee Retrieves 40-kanal Land

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

OPC district committee retrieves 40-kanal land

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) district committee retrieved 40-kanal land of an expatriate Pakistani from the land grabbers.

An overseas Pakistani Abdul Salam of Qila Deedar Singh had submitted an application to the committee stating that he was living abroad, and he had purchased 65 acres of land in Chodhu Ahmad Yar village.

However, some members of qabza mafia including Nazir Ahmad, Aziz Ahmad, occupied five acres of his land.

The OPC district committee took prompt action and Additional Deputy Commissioner Norish Saba, along with chairman of the committee, Chaudhry Anwar Ali, and Revenue officials visited the village and got possession of the land, and launched legal action against the grabbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Anwar Ali Deedar From

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

28 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

43 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

58 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

1 hour ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.