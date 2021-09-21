OPC district committee retrieves 40-kanal land

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) district committee retrieved 40-kanal land of an expatriate Pakistani from the land grabbers.

An overseas Pakistani Abdul Salam of Qila Deedar Singh had submitted an application to the committee stating that he was living abroad, and he had purchased 65 acres of land in Chodhu Ahmad Yar village.

However, some members of qabza mafia including Nazir Ahmad, Aziz Ahmad, occupied five acres of his land.

The OPC district committee took prompt action and Additional Deputy Commissioner Norish Saba, along with chairman of the committee, Chaudhry Anwar Ali, and Revenue officials visited the village and got possession of the land, and launched legal action against the grabbers.