(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Tuesday directed officials concerned to take concrete measures for resolving problems of the people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Tuesday directed officials concerned to take concrete measures for resolving problems of the people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court (Kuli Katcheri) at District Assembly Hall Blumbtt in which officers of all departments, elders, political representatives and the people from across the society participated.

The people raised various problems including drainage system in Taimergara city, sanitation, crime incidents, imposing fine on cart pushers and shopkeepers, suspension of work on Ziarat Talash bypass, imposition of tax on people in Malakand despite being exempted from tax till 2023, revenue issues, loadshedding, high prices of commodities, sports grounds, employment, shortage of female doctors in public sectors.

The DC patiently listened to problems and directed officials concerned to take prompt measures for resolving issues which were raised during the forum.

He also constituted committees for resolving certain issues, adding the district administration was committed to extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.