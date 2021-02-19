UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held To Resolve Revenue Department-related Issues In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:13 PM

Open court held to resolve revenue department-related issues in Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman on Friday held an open court in Tehsil Office to resolve masses' problems pertaining to the revenue department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman on Friday held an open court in Tehsil Office to resolve masses' problems pertaining to the revenue department.

The Deputy Commissioner listened to the peoples' complaints patiently and issued instructions for their solution on the spot.

A large number of citizens participated in the open forum where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

He said that the district administration was giving priority to resolve problems being faced by the residents in the revenue department.

He said the administration would not tolerate any laxity or negligence with regard to resolution of masses' problems.

