Open Katchehri Held At DPO Office

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :An open katchehri was held at District Police Office (DPO) where DPO Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran listened to complaints and issued directives in this regard on the occasion.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO issued directives on 39 applications submitted in connection of different complaints and cases.

A woman submitted her complaint against her husband, narrating that she was victimized of violence. The DPO directed the officials of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell to listen to the victim woman, besides he directed the Station House Officer, PS Sama Satta to register FIR against the accused.

The spokesman added that following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, open katchehri would continue to be held at DPO Office to resolve problems of people regarding their cases and issues.

