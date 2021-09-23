BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran Thursday listened to complaints of the visitors at open katcheri held at DPO Office.

He issued directions on 51 applications submitted by citizens in connection with their cases at different police stations.

He directed the SDPOs and SHOs to give response on the applications immediately besides submitting reports to his office in this regard.

Meanwhile, he ordered the police officials to ensure ban on wall chalking and instructed them to make foolproof security during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).