Opening Ceremony Of Second Edition Of Naqsh Digital Film Festival Held At FJWU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 09:24 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the second edition of the Naqsh Digital Film Festival was held here on Monday at the New Auditorium of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

The event was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, ptv Films, UNFPA, Rime Digital, Directors Guild of Pakistan and Cheezious, besides the university faculty and students.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Guest UNFPA Pakistan representative Dr. Luay Shabaneh said that there is no better medium than art to express the culture of any country.

The film is a tested weapon for social change, which should be used by female students to establish a powerful identity in society.

He further said, "Climate change is one of the major threats, we are facing and all segments of society including students need to play their role." Naqsh Digital Film Festival with specific themes on Climate Change would play an important role in highlighting such issues, he added.

Member of Parliament and Secretary of Women's Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Shahida Rahmani while addressing the event said that the country's development is not possible without economic and social equality.

Mohterma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan and Mohterma Benazir Bhutto are torchbearers for women. This is the era of media and social media in which these small films could play a big role, she added.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor (VC) of FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid said that such festivals are very important for two reasons. They provide a platform for the students to showcase their talents and also bring academia and professional circles closer.

She said, Naqsh Digital Film Festival would highlight women's issues through themes like harassment, child marriage and women empowerment.

Instead of focusing only on fame and fortune, the students should work on areas that uncover real issues being faced by society, especially women.

She thanked UNFPA, PTV Films, Directors Guild of Pakistan, Cheezious and RIME Digital, saying that it was very difficult to organize such events without support from organizations like these.

She also encouraged the students to actively participate in the festival.

