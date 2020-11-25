UrduPoint.com
Operation For Manhunt Behind Terrorist's Attack On CTD Police Station In Lahore Is Underway

Wed 25th November 2020

  Operation for manhunt behind terrorist’s attack on CTD police station in Lahore is underway

The security officials have launched investigation and search operation to reach the terrorists involved in attack while finger prints of the suicide bomber who was killed yesterday have also been sent to NADRA for identification.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) The law enforcement agencies continued a search operation at Barki Road and its suburban areas for the manhunt behind attack on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Lahore, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that fingerprints of the terrorist killed by the security officials outside the police station of CTD at Burki road were sent for identification to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

They said that police and security agencies were high alert after failed attempt of terrorist attack on CTD police station.

“Manhunt is underway for arrest of other terrorists after registration of case against the attackers of the CTD police station in Burki area,” said the sources, pointing out that

A day earlier, the security officials foiled a suicide attack on CTD police station and killed one of the attacker while the others and those who were operating him fled away.

The police recovered suicide jacket, two hand grenade and weapon from body of the terrorist.

The terrorist opened fire after he was asked for his identity at the gate of the police station. At this, the security officers killed him on the spot and foiled terrorist attack at the police station. They launched search operation soon after killing the terrorist.





