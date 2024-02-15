Operations against electricity theft continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), Engr. Saeed Ahmed Dawach, said that teams were checking supply lines and power meters.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that checking and scanning teams remained active and conducted operations against the power pilferers and defaulters in urban and rural areas of the region.

He said that the crackdown continued to prevent power pilferage by initiating stern action against the pilferers across the SEPCO region.

The SEPCO Sukkur Circle had speeded up action against power pilferers and conducted raids on a daily basis by taking comprehensive action against pilferers.