UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Adopted Anti-Pakistan Narrative During PDM Public Gatherings: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Opposition adopted anti-Pakistan narrative during PDM public gatherings: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the leadership of opposition parties had adopted anti-Pakistan narrative during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM leadership's narrative was too close to the Indian narrative as the Indian media had telecast as a breaking news of Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq statements.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was caring out narrative of Pakistan's enemies, adding majority of the members of PML-N were not supporting to Nawaz Sharif in that regard.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not established during the present government but it was constituted by mutual understanding between the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, adding both the political parties had registered cases against each other during their previous governments.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong perception that the present government was using NAB for political engineering.The government had to do nothing with NAB's official matters, he added.

He said dialogue was the only option in politics to address the issues but the government would not make any compromise over the national interests and would not give any relief to those who were involved in massive corruption cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

21 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

6 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.