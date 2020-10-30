Opposition adopted anti-Pakistan narrative during PDM public gatherings: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the leadership of opposition parties had adopted anti-Pakistan narrative during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM leadership's narrative was too close to the Indian narrative as the Indian media had telecast as a breaking news of Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq statements.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was caring out narrative of Pakistan's enemies, adding majority of the members of PML-N were not supporting to Nawaz Sharif in that regard.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not established during the present government but it was constituted by mutual understanding between the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, adding both the political parties had registered cases against each other during their previous governments.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong perception that the present government was using NAB for political engineering.The government had to do nothing with NAB's official matters, he added.

He said dialogue was the only option in politics to address the issues but the government would not make any compromise over the national interests and would not give any relief to those who were involved in massive corruption cases.