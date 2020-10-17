Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that the Prime Minister had announced to take the Opposition along during his government but the Opposition parties were failed to respond to his call.

He said that at least eight cases could be framed against the Opposition parties over presenting anti-state narrative by using derogatory and abusive language during its flopped show in Gujranwala on Friday.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the Federal Minister said that the Opposition was failed to bring the people to its protest rally even after having eleven political parties in its fold.

Everybody knows that targeting the national institution is narrative of non but the enemies, he expressed.