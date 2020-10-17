UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Demonstrated Undemocratic Attitude: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that the Prime Minister had announced to take the Opposition along during his government but the Opposition parties were failed to respond to his call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that the Prime Minister had announced to take the Opposition along during his government but the Opposition parties were failed to respond to his call.

He said that at least eight cases could be framed against the Opposition parties over presenting anti-state narrative by using derogatory and abusive language during its flopped show in Gujranwala on Friday.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the Federal Minister said that the Opposition was failed to bring the people to its protest rally even after having eleven political parties in its fold.

Everybody knows that targeting the national institution is narrative of non but the enemies, he expressed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Technology Gujranwala Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif was speaking in Indian tone: Asad Ume ..

3 minutes ago

New Greek barrier at Turkish border ready by April ..

25 minutes ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

25 minutes ago

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place ..

48 minutes ago

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its pe ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.