Opposition Does Not Believe In Parliament's Supremacy: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Opposition does not believe in Parliament's supremacy: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said the opposition did not attend the National Assembly as it feared that its members would vote for Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said the opposition did not attend the National Assembly as it feared that its members would vote for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition did not believe that the Parliament was the country's supreme institution of the country as evident from the drama staged by its leaders on the road.

All the issues should be resolved in the Parliament not on the roads, he added.

Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring reforms in the electoral system, but the opposition parties were not cooperating in that regard as they believed in politics of corruption.

The whole nation, he said, had witnessed how the opposition leaders offered money to the ruling party members during the recent Senate elections. Ali Haider Gilani's leaked videos had exposed their real face and corrupt practices, he added.

The minister said whosoever was involved in selling of the votes during the recent Senate elections should be given an exemplary punishment. Every political party should play it to end such corrupt practices, he added.

He said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had done nothing for the country, rather their parties- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party - were responsible for all the problems being faced by of the country.

