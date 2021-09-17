Opposition leader GB Assembly Amjad Hussain advocate visits Provincial Implementation Unit of GLOF-II

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Opposition leader Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain advocate visited Provincial Implementation Unit of GLOF-II in Gilgit.

Provincial Coordinator GLOF-II Abdul Basit briefed the opposition leader regarding the project activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He apprised him regarding the process of valley selection.

Amjad Hussain appreciated the efforts of GLOF-II project. He said this project is vital in developing community resilience against natural disasters. He assured his support in project implementation to Provincial Coordinator.