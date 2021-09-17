- Home
Opposition Leader GB Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate Visits Provincial Implementation Unit Of GLOF-II
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Opposition leader Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain advocate visited Provincial Implementation Unit of GLOF-II in Gilgit.
Provincial Coordinator GLOF-II Abdul Basit briefed the opposition leader regarding the project activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.
He apprised him regarding the process of valley selection.
Amjad Hussain appreciated the efforts of GLOF-II project. He said this project is vital in developing community resilience against natural disasters. He assured his support in project implementation to Provincial Coordinator.