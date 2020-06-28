Opposition parties not sincere with Pakistan, masses: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the opposition parties were not sincere with the country and masses, rather they were eager to cover up their corruption.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed , the minister said the former rulers were responsible for the present plight of masses, destruction of the economy and institutions.

Shibli remarked that when in power, leaders of the opposition parties only promoted their own businesses and purchased properties worth billions of rupees abroad by looting and plundering national resources.

He said the press conference of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders held here was a bundle of lies.

Senator Shibli Faraz said it was duplicity of the highest level that those were weeping for the poor who had built properties worth billions by misusing their power.

He said PML-N was divided into many groups led by Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan but they were claiming that PTI was divided which was not the fact.

He said Imran Khan was saviour of the country under whose leadership Pakistan would make progress and the nation would prosper.

The minister said Imran Khan with his clarity of mind and vision had restored the global image and identity of the country and the nation which was ruined by the past rulers.

He said the demand for fresh elections by opposition at this critical juncture showed that they only care for personal interests, not the country.

Replying to a question, he said PTI was fully united and the budget would be passed tomorrow.

He said the former rulers had the habit of corruption and they were worried about their illegally built properties abroad.

He said now Pakistan had changed and the PPP and PML-N had become part of history.