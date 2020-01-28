UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Responsible For Ruining Railways, PIA: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

Opposition parties responsible for ruining Railways, PIA: Usman Dar

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were responsible for ruining the railways and Pakistan International Airline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were responsible for ruining the railways and Pakistan International Airline.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been running the affairs of the last governments and they had damaged the Pakistan Railways and PIA, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

He said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, both the leaders representing the PPP and PML-N parties, had been involved in wasting the public money, adding they had also been inviting the dictators to rule the country.

Commenting on inflation, bleak economic situation and unemployment, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had launched the "Kamyab Jawan" programme to empower the country's youth.

In reply to a question, Usman Dar said national accountability bureau (NAB), was an independent institution of the country.

He said that those involved in corrupt practices and looting the national money, would face the NAB.

Dispelling the impression about NAB catching the leaders of only two parties, he said this was an old practice of PPP and PML-N, leaders who had been engineering the accountability bureau institution for political purpose.

