Opposition playing with peoples' lives: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PDM had no concern with public safety as the opposition was playing with the lives of the people only to promote its negative politics.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he advised that public gatherings should be fully avoided as there was a trend of increase in the number of patients. He said that the opposition should realize that corona was a bitter reality.

The CM advised the people to remain careful as the world was moving towards another lockdown to remain safe from coronavirus. Overcoming the virus was not possible without public cooperation and people can remain safe by following social distancing and wearing face masks, he added.