Opposition reluctant to support PTI for EVM, EC reforms: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that opposition parties are seemed to be reluctant in bringing reforms in election commission laws and introduction of electronic voting system (EVS) in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had invited opposition on many occasions for making legislation and EC reforms. Farrukh Habib said the opposition benches always created hurdles in the Parliament and avoid helping ruling party for legislation and EVS.

The Overseas Pakistanis, he said had full rights for voting. He said Overseas Pakistanis should participate in voting in the next general elections. Replying to a question about Senate elections, he said installing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) could help ensure free and transparent elections.

He said PTI government wanted to hold elections through EVM to discourage horse-trading in future. He said that PTI government will continue effort for welfare of the people of Pakistan.