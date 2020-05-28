UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:03 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the opposition was scared of the government's performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the opposition was scared of the government's performance.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the opposition had also turned the coronavirus into a political issue.

He said that the government's best strategy to control the coronavirus had been appreciated all over the world.

Ansar Majeed said: "Difficulties on various fronts including economic, security and coronavirus cannot be overcome without the support of the people." He said that opposition's politics on coronavirus was beyond comprehension.

He said that the opposition had always disappointed the nation. "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in slogans, but in real change," he added.

He said "We will continue the journey of national development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan".

More Stories From Pakistan

