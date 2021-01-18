UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Forget About An NRO: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Opposition should forget about an NRO: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday advised the opposition to forget about an NRO (National Reconciliation Order).

Talking to the media after having a meeting with a delegation of party workers here at his camp office, he regretted that the opposition, which weakened the state institutions in the past, was laying siege to them now for personal political gains.

The minister said the people have fully foiled every conspiracy of the opposition, asserting that the opposition leaders should shun their negative and undemocratic attitude forthwith. The people had snatched away power from the looters in 2018 and the negative politics of the corrupt would be buried in the elections of 2023, he remarked.

Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the opposition was frustrated after the failure of its political tactics as it tried to put the lives of the people in danger for some political benefits.

The disappointing political moves of the opposition, aimed at creating unrest, would face defeat as PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) did want to see the speedy development process initiated by PTI government, he lamented.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the opposition was conspiring to save its swag when the nation was struggle hard to fight out coronavirus. The minister emphasised that the looters would not be able to secure their political booty. He advised the opposition to forget about the NRO as Prime Minister Imran Khan had waged an arduous campaign against corruption and the fight against corruption would be brought to its logical end.

Similarly, the conspiracies of those trying to divide the nation for an NRO would be foiled at all levels, he vowed. "PM Imran Khan is a strong hope of the nation and he will not disappoint them, as the PTI government is fulfillingits promises made with the people," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister 2018 Media All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

16 minutes ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

1 hour ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.