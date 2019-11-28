UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Be Answerable To Court If Created Hurdle On Legislation Of COAS's Extension: AGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Opposition to be answerable to court if created hurdle on legislation of COAS's extension: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan Thursday said opposition would be answerable to the court if it created any hurdle on the legislation of chief of army staff (COAS)'s extension.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government would implement the court orders in letter and spirit and legislate in the Parliament on the COAS's extension in due course of time.

About the extension of three-year duration, he said the Parliament would decide the length of the period.

He, however, said the government did not want any kind of conflict among the institutions.

