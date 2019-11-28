(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan Thursday said opposition would be answerable to the court if it created any hurdle on the legislation of chief of army staff (COAS)'s extension.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government would implement the court orders in letter and spirit and legislate in the Parliament on the COAS's extension in due course of time.

About the extension of three-year duration, he said the Parliament would decide the length of the period.

He, however, said the government did not want any kind of conflict among the institutions.