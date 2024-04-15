Open Menu

Opposition Welcomes Int’l Investors’ Delegation, Demands Equal Distribution Of Dividends To Local Masses: Omar Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said the opposition welcomed the international investors’ delegation from a brotherly country and demanded equal distribution of dividends to the local masses.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House flanked by MNAs Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, he maintained that any delegation from brotherly nations intended to support economic uplift of the country was warmly welcomed by the opposition.

The opposition, he added, had the only demand that the government should ensure equal and just distribution of the outcomes and dividends of those investments to the local populace of the particular region where the projects were implemented.

"Be it Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or any other province the first beneficiaries of foreign investment are the local masses."

Mahmood Achakzai said that he would welcome any other political party who demanded supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country to join the opposition alliance.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that there should be no compromise on rule of law which was the very prerequisite for any democracy to flourish in the country and his party would continue its struggle for the cause.

