Optimum Efforts Underway To Provide Basic Amenities To Poor : MD PBM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Optimum efforts underway to provide basic amenities to poor : MD PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Optimum efforts were underway to support and rehabilitate the poor and needy people across the country, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Panahgah' centre in Abbotabad, he said Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program was a comprehensive package for the poor persons and bringing a positive difference in the lives of the backward and deprived people of the country.

He told that 'Panahgah' centers were being established throughout the country, in line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to provide overnight accommodation and breakfast in neat and clean environment for all the needy people including passengers, students and daily-wagers.

Further, dinner was also served to 400 persons on daily basis in 'Panahgah', he added.

Malik Zaheer Abbas also visited the school for the education of working children in Abbottabad and reviewed the facilities provided over here. Later, he also paid visit to Women Empowerment Centers of PBM in Abbotabad and Batgram and got a detailed briefing about the professional training courses being imparted there. "Women's financial empowerment was much needed in present circumstances, enabling them to undertake their own business ventures to help their families extricate from poverty trap", Malik Zaheer Abbas said while urging the trainees to work hard and diligently for a self-reliant and honorable life.

Leading political and social figures of the region also attended the event.

