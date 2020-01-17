Orange Line Train service to start for public on March 23

(@fidahassanain)

Orange Line Metro Train Projecct—which is the country’s first mass transit train-- hit the rail for the trial run last year in December.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) would be run for public from March 23, Punjab government announced here on Friday.

According to the details, China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa asked to start train service for public within two months, with directives to the contractors to speed up the work.

Orange Line Metro Train Project (OLMTP) was started on Oct 2, 2015 by the Punjab government led by PML-N. The then Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif secured $ 1.6 billion loan from Exim Bank of China.

The project was to be completed in 27 months but it got late after the Lahore High Court stayed the project.

The train hit the rails for the trail run in Dec last year.

The Orange Line is an automated rapid transit system in Punjab’s capital Lahore which is 27.1 km long from East to West Lahore, with total 26 substations including 24 elevated and two located underground.

The line is expected to handle about 200,000 passengers daily, and they will be able to cover the 27 kilometers within just 45 minutes. The maximum speed of the train is 80 km/h, but the train will run at an average speed of 34.8 km/h.