UrduPoint.com

Our Priority Is Pakistan, Not Politics: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Our priority is Pakistan, not politics: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has saved the country from bankruptcy by taking difficult political decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N has history to sacrifice personal interests and given priority to the state over politics.

Javed Latif said that under the visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was on the path of development until 2017. Nawaz Sharif's disqualification was under the conspiracy and Pakistan was pushed into the quagmire of difficulties under the conspiracy, he added.

Answering the question of larger federal cabinet, the minister said larger cabinet in coalition government was not unforeseen. Most of the special assistants and advisers are working without salary and benefits, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2017 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

26 minutes ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

4 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.