Our priority is Pakistan, not politics: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has saved the country from bankruptcy by taking difficult political decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N has history to sacrifice personal interests and given priority to the state over politics.

Javed Latif said that under the visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was on the path of development until 2017. Nawaz Sharif's disqualification was under the conspiracy and Pakistan was pushed into the quagmire of difficulties under the conspiracy, he added.

Answering the question of larger federal cabinet, the minister said larger cabinet in coalition government was not unforeseen. Most of the special assistants and advisers are working without salary and benefits, he added.