Out Of Home Means High Vulnerable To Corona: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Out of home means high vulnerable to corona: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that unfortunately people were not taking corona danger seriously, though going out of home make one highly vulnerable to the dreaded virus.

He was talking to a social figure, Robinson Aziz Francis, who called on him here at Governor's House and handed him over a donation cheque for provision of free ration to the people, affected by the coronavirus.

The governor said that the government would take every step to confine people to their homes just for their safety as social distancing could break corona chain, asserting that today's timely decision could save us from having forever distances with each other.

Establishment of 82 quarantine centres by the Pakistan Army to fight out corona pandemic was highly commendable, and the nation also saluted doctors and paramedical staff in this hour of trial, Mohammad Sarwar said.

"The Chinese government and doctors' support to Pakistan against corona is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship," he added.

The governor said that war against corona was not the war of an individual, a government, or a party, but of 220 million Pakistanis and everyone would have to fulfill his/her responsibility for which it was necessary that people must stay homes instead of roaming around streets and follow the government advisories in this regard. Though the government and doctors were appealing to the public to remain at their homes, people were not taking the corona danger seriously which was looming large, he added.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal and provincial governments were putting in place effective and comprehensive anti-corona measures. "Deeming every Pakistani as our family member, we are trying to save him from corona pandemic for which all resources are being utilized," he added.

The governor said, "We are proud of Pakistan armed forces playing an active role to control corona and In-Sha-Allah, together we will win the war against the virus."

