Outflows of 100 cusecs water from Mangla dam continues

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Since the outflows from the country’s second-largest reservoir- Mangla Dam continued to only 100 cusecs of water for the 13th successive day, the water level in the dam led to rising with slow-paced poor inflows of 4400 cusecs of water to the reservoir reported on Thursday, official sources said.

Because of the reported snowfall on the top upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s second-largest reservoir – Mangla dam was found continuously dry about 13 days ago due to the continual gradual slow-paced inflows due to intermittent snowfall on the top peaks of the Himalayan belt.

Consequently continual decrease in the flow of water in the rivers, falling into the reservoir – caused a gradual slight increase of the water level in the dam.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1159.30 feet on Thursday against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 2.166 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP on Thursday.

The water level in the dam is currently gradually increasing but with the slowest pace, the sources said.

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in Mangla Dam reservoir was recorded as 1158.45 feet after the discharge of 83.70 feet of water from the reservoir by Thursday, Jan 25, 2024.

It may be added that Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir.

At present 2.130 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA said on Thursday.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla dam reservoir were recorded as 4400 cusecs with outflows of only 100 cusecs of water from the dam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday remained as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8300 cusecs and Outflows 8300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 16200 cusecs and Outflow 16200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 4400 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 5000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 34000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 32000 cusecs and Outflows 33000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 28300 cusecs and Outflows 28300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 27400 cusecs and Outflows 18600 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 15700 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 3600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 6000 cusecs and Outflow 6000 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 7600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1477.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.164 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1159.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.166 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.070 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.

