Over 0.9 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated Against Rubella Virus, Measles In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 0.9 million children aged from nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella virus in Hyderabad district during a 13 days campaign to be started from November 15 to 27, 2021.

This was stated in a meeting attended by the health department officers, representatives of World Health Organization, UNICEF and different NGOs working in the health sector.

The meeting was informed that over 0.9 million children aged between 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against Rubella virus and Measles while 296,000 children under 5 years of age would be immunized against polio virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional DHO Dr Dileep Kumar said national campaign against Rubella and Measles virus would be launched across the country from November 15 to 27 during which children from 9 months to 15 years age would be vaccinated to save them from virus.

He called for awareness among people to ensure 100 percent coverage of vaccination in the country.

The officers of the Social Welfare department and representatives of the Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) also assured their full cooperation in making this campaign successful in Hyderabad district.

, Dr Noor Hussain Soomro of WHO, Kazim Ali Jatoi of UNICEF, Dr Jamshed Khanzada of NStop, RDHR chief Maqbool Mallah and others also spoke on the occasion.

