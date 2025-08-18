Over 114,500 Applications Received Under Govt Hajj Scheme 2026, Only 3,500 Seats Left
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:34 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that more than 114,500 applications have been received so far under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026, leaving only around 3,500 seats vacant
Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said nominated banks have been instructed to continue receiving applications until the remaining quota is filled.
Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said nominated banks have been instructed to continue receiving applications until the remaining quota is filled.
He urged intending pilgrims to submit their applications at the nearest designated bank branches at the earliest. “The process will be closed immediately once the last 3,500 seats are taken,” the spokesperson added.
The record response is the reflection of the strong interest of Pakistani citizens in performing Hajj under the government scheme for the upcoming year.
