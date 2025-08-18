Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actor was picnicking with his family at Ras El-Hekma on northern coast when his son was swept away by high waves, Arab media report

CAIRO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) Renowned Egyptian actor and cinematographer Taimour tragically lost his life in a drowning incident while rescuing his son from strong sea waves.

Arab media reported that the actor was picnicking with his family at Ras El-Hekma on the northern coast when his son was swept away by high waves. Witnessing the scene, Taimour immediately jumped into the sea and fought against the waves to reach his son.

He successfully managed to save his child but, in the process, succumbed to the powerful waves himself.

The sudden death of the actor has plunged Egypt’s entertainment industry into mourning, with several artists paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

Actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz wrote on Instagram: “There is no God but Allah. Taimour was a kind-hearted and courageous man. I pray for God’s mercy upon him and patience for his family.”

Actor and close friend Hossam Dagher expressed grief on Facebook, stating: “A father drowned while saving his son. This pain is unbearable. My tears won’t stop. May Allah count him among the martyrs—he died a hero’s death.”

The Egyptian Syndicate of Artistic Professions also expressed deep sorrow over Taimour’s passing, calling him a distinguished name in Egyptian drama and cinematography.