PML-N Nominates Rana Sanaullah For Senate Seat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:18 PM

PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

Punjab Senior Minister and PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb makes announcement

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to nominate senior leader and Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for the Senate.

The announcement was made by Punjab Senior Minister and PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, who shared the development in a statement on social media platform X.

She stated that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had issued the party ticket to Rana Sanaullah for a general seat from the Punjab Assembly.

Aurangzeb further said that the by-election to fill the Senate seat, which fell vacant following the disqualification of Ejaz Chaudhry, will be held on September 9.

