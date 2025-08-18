Open Menu

HWSC's Governing Body Discusses Water Supply, Drainage Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 11:29 PM

The fifth meeting of the governing body of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) was held here on Monday at the Civic Center under the chair of Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) who is also the body's chairman

According to a press statement, Additional Commissioner Farooq Ali Laghari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saba Israr, Chief Executive Officer of HWSC Tufail Ahmed Abro, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan and other officers besides members of the governing body attended.

The meeting reviewed performance of all the contractual and daily wage employees in addition to all the pumping stations as well.

The participants exchanged views on the functioning of the city's drainage network, water filtration and supply and the construction of more water filtration plants.

The ongoing phase III of the sewerage system, 10 million gallons per day (MGD) Ghangra Mori and 6 MGD Latifabad unit 4 filtration plants also came under discussion.

The HWSC's officers briefed the governing body about the progress of the ongoing projects.The meeting also discussed starting the 6 MGD gravity based filtration plant and a treatment plant at Misri Shaikh village.

