Hamas Accepts Egyptian-Qatari Proposal For Gaza Ceasefire
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Informed Egyptian sources told Al Qahera news that Hamas has agreed to the proposal presented by Egyptian and Qatari mediation, aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
According to the same sources, the proposal includes a 60-day cessation of military operations and the redeployment of Israeli forces to allow the entry of aid, along with the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 10 Israeli hostages and 18 bodies. From the first day of the truce, discussions would begin on mechanisms to achieve a permanent ceasefire, the middle East News Agency reported.
This progress coincides with talks held in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.
The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said that the meeting saw a shared affirmation of continued efforts, in coordination with the United States, to reach an agreement ensuring an immediate ceasefire and the unobstructed delivery of aid. Both sides also stressed their categorical rejection of any reoccupation of the Strip or displacement of Palestinians, reaffirming that the only path to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Spokesman added that President El-Sisi emphasised the need to begin immediately the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire, calling for preparations to convene the Cairo International Reconstruction Conference in cooperation with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.
Recent Stories
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects
Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters
Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides
Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods
Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif
More Stories From Middle East
-
King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision19 seconds ago
-
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire22 seconds ago
-
NASA, Google develop smart medical assistant for astronauts1 hour ago
-
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain1 hour ago
-
UAE rescue team continues efforts to combat Albania wildfires1 hour ago
-
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt2 hours ago
-
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt2 hours ago
-
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 20252 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign2 hours ago
-
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers3 hours ago