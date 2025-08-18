Ikhtiar Wali Says KP Government Lacked Planning To Tackle Climate Disasters
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had not planned adequately to deal with recent climate disasters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had not planned adequately to deal with recent climate disasters.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the lack of planning had worsened the situation and caused heavy loss of life.
He remarked that the agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP was “not to serve the public but to protect private interests.”
He said that in the past 13 to 15 years in KP, millions of trees were cut down and sold with the support of the timber mafia and influential people.
“Widespread deforestation had taken place on a commercial basis,” he added.
He added that the Federal government remained committed to supporting the province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had directed federal institutions to assist KP in rescue and rehabilitation operations.
Recent Stories
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects
Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters
Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides
Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods
Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat13 minutes ago
-
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held2 minutes ago
-
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects2 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides2 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods37 minutes ago
-
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif44 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown45 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..49 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom49 minutes ago
-
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD49 minutes ago
-
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH49 minutes ago