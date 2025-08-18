Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had not planned adequately to deal with recent climate disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Monday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had not planned adequately to deal with recent climate disasters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the lack of planning had worsened the situation and caused heavy loss of life.

He remarked that the agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP was “not to serve the public but to protect private interests.”

He said that in the past 13 to 15 years in KP, millions of trees were cut down and sold with the support of the timber mafia and influential people.

“Widespread deforestation had taken place on a commercial basis,” he added.

He added that the Federal government remained committed to supporting the province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had directed federal institutions to assist KP in rescue and rehabilitation operations.