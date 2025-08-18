Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The 13th meeting of the Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming was held on Monday. Dr Nafeesa Shah, MNA chaired the meeting.

During deliberations on the Balochistan incident, the Additional IGP informed the Committee that the case was reported nearly 30–40 days after the couple was shot dead on the orders of a tribal jirga prior to Eid ul Adha. The victims, who had contracted a love marriage, were lured by their families under the pretext of a feast, where they were informed of the jirga’s decision. Following the circulation of a video of the killings on social media, the Balochistan Government registered a terrorism case as no application had been submitted by relatives or locals.

The committee noted with concern the delay in prosecution and emphasized the urgent need for the submission of challan.

While acknowledging the arrest of several accused, the committee called for intensified efforts to apprehend the main culprit who remains at large. The Additional Chief Secretary, Balochistan, was directed to further refine the tracking system for all the criminal cases—from FIR registration to conviction—and to present the mechanism in the Committee’s next meeting.

The meeting was attended by members including Aqeel Malik, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Shahida Begum, Shahida Rehmani, MNAs, and Senators Fawzia Arshad and Khalida Ateeb. Senior officers from relevant Federal ministries, divisions, and provincial governments were also present.

