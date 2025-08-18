Two Suspects Held For Sexual Assault, Harassment Cases In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 11:35 PM
Police say they are investigating both cases regarding sexual assault, harassment of women
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The incidents of sexual assault and harassment against women were on the rise in the provincial capital as police in Sanda and Gulberg arrested two suspects involved in separate cases on Monday.
Gulberg SHO Taimoor Abbas Khan said that the police apprehended a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a young woman under the pretext of marriage and recording inappropriate videos of her. The accused had befriended the victim by deceitfully obtaining her phone number.
The SHO added that the suspect assaulted the girl seven months ago while promising marriage and filmed the act.
He continued to threaten both the victim and her family with dire consequences. A case has been registered against him, and he has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.
In another case, Sanda police arrested a man for harassing a woman.
SP Iqbal Town Dr. Muhammad Umar stated that the suspect was pressuring the woman to establish illicit relations. SHO Sharjeel confirmed that a case had been registered on victim’s complaint, and the accused was taken into custody.
The police said that further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore
Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held
Over 114,500 applications received under Govt Hajj Scheme 2026, only 3,500 seats ..
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects
Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters
Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides
Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods
Any popular narrative contradictory to Islamic ideology will be rejected: AJK PM
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore1 minute ago
-
PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat18 minutes ago
-
Meeting of the special committee on Gender Mainstreaming held2 minutes ago
-
Over 114,500 applications received under Govt Hajj Scheme 2026, only 3,500 seats left1 minute ago
-
HWSC's governing body discusses water supply, drainage projects2 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali says KP government lacked planning to tackle climate disasters2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides2 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses in Swabi cloudburst, floods42 minutes ago
-
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif50 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown50 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..54 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom54 minutes ago