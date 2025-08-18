Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police say they are investigating both cases regarding sexual assault, harassment of women

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) The incidents of sexual assault and harassment against women were on the rise in the provincial capital as police in Sanda and Gulberg arrested two suspects involved in separate cases on Monday.

Gulberg SHO Taimoor Abbas Khan said that the police apprehended a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a young woman under the pretext of marriage and recording inappropriate videos of her. The accused had befriended the victim by deceitfully obtaining her phone number.

The SHO added that the suspect assaulted the girl seven months ago while promising marriage and filmed the act.

He continued to threaten both the victim and her family with dire consequences. A case has been registered against him, and he has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

In another case, Sanda police arrested a man for harassing a woman.

SP Iqbal Town Dr. Muhammad Umar stated that the suspect was pressuring the woman to establish illicit relations. SHO Sharjeel confirmed that a case had been registered on victim’s complaint, and the accused was taken into custody.

The police said that further investigation is underway.