Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan; PMD warns of floods and landslides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers for Tuesday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, with heavy to very heavy falls expected in several regions.

According to the PMD, heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Potohar region, Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Suleman, and northeastern Balochistan. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying areas of Northeastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Southeastern Sindh. Landslides and mudslides may block roads in vulnerable hilly areas including Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD further cautioned that strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning could damage weak structures such as Kacha houses, billboards, vehicles, solar panels, and electric poles.

The PMD has advised the public, travelers, and tourists to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas, and stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershowers is expected, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershowers are forecast for Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, and adjoining areas, with isolated heavyfalls expected.

Punjab is likely to receive widespread rain and thundershowers in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding districts, while heavy to very heavyfalls may occur at scattered locations.

Sindh is expected to witness rain-wind/thundershowers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Badin, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and other areas, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places. In Balochistan, rain-thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, and coastal regions, with heavyfalls forecast for Awaran, Lasbela, and Khuzdar. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to receive rain-wind/thundershowers with chances of isolated heavyfalls.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rawalakot recorded the highest rainfall at 110mm, followed by Murree at 88mm, Chakwal 84mm, Takht Bhai 80mm, and Peshawar Airport 54mm.

Meanwhile, Dalbandin and Turbat recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43 C, followed by Nokundi at 42 C.