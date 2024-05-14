Over 1,300 patients get treatment at Army medical camp,Tharparkar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Army has organized a medical camp at Raichand Higher Secondary school Chelhar in Tharparkar, providing free medical treatment to over 1,300 patients.

The camp, which included lab testing facilities and minor surgical procedures, aimed to address the healthcare needs of the local residents, ptv reported.

The medical camp was staffed by experienced doctors and paramedical personnel who provided treatment for various ailments, including malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, and stomach diseases.

In addition to medical care, the army also distributed ration and food among the residents, further supporting the community.

The medical camp also served as an opportunity for the medical staff to educate the residents on essential health topics, such as hygiene, balanced diet, and disease prevention and treatment, including dengue fever.

This awareness drive aimed to empower the local community with knowledge to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

The Pakistan Army's initiative demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of the people, particularly in underserved areas like Tharparkar.