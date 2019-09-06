UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 142,000 Pakistanis Hujjaj Return Home

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:32 PM

Over 142,000 Pakistanis hujjaj return home

Over 142,000 Pakistani hujjaj have reached home after performing Hajj, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Over 142,000 Pakistani hujjaj have reached home after performing Hajj, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said over 78,000 hujjaj of government and 64,000 of private scheme have reached in Pakistan.

Over 66,000 have reached Madina Munawwara. They were scheduled to leave for home after eight days stay. The post Hajj flights were continuing from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara Airports.

As many as 1,700 hujjaj of government scheme have reached Makkah and 43,00 were still at Madina Munawwara. Post hajj flights operation would continue in 10 airports till September 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Jeddah Makkah September Post From Government

Recent Stories

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete ..

7 minutes ago

Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

7 minutes ago

Five colonial era Govt. rest houses open for all & ..

3 minutes ago

DC visits DHQ hospital Timergara to inspect facili ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. to spend Rs 581.8 million on six petroleum s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.