Over 142,000 Pakistanis hujjaj return home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Over 142,000 Pakistani hujjaj have reached home after performing Hajj, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said over 78,000 hujjaj of government and 64,000 of private scheme have reached in Pakistan.

Over 66,000 have reached Madina Munawwara. They were scheduled to leave for home after eight days stay. The post Hajj flights were continuing from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara Airports.

As many as 1,700 hujjaj of government scheme have reached Makkah and 43,00 were still at Madina Munawwara. Post hajj flights operation would continue in 10 airports till September 15.