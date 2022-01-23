Over 1500 Covid cases reported in three days: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday said that the fifth wave of Corona pandemic is spreading rapidly as more than 1500 new cases were reported and urged people to follow SOPs.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif said that the provincial government is taking steps to deal with the Corona pandemic, but it is not possible to eradicate it without the cooperation of the people.

He said that in the last three days, a total of more than 1500 new cases of Corona have been reported.

The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is taking steps to eradicate Corona, but without the cooperation of the people, complete eradication of pandemic is not possible, he added.

He urged people to ensure the use of masks and maintain social distance in public places to prevent further spread of the virus.