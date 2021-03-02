Over 2000 beggars, addicts shifted to Social Welfare centers in two weeks: Yunas Afridi

District Social Welfare Officer, Yunas Afridi, Tuesday said that over 2000 beggars and drug addicts have been shifted to rehab and skill developing centres from different areas of the district during last two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District Social Welfare Officer, Yunas Afridi, Tuesday said that over 2000 beggars and drug addicts have been shifted to rehab and skill developing centres from different areas of the district during last two weeks.

After screening at the rehabilitation centres, he said the treatment of drug addicts has been started while the beggars have been shifted to various centres of the social welfare for counseling and skill development to make them a valuable member of the society. He said the beggars were also being persuaded to abandon their bagging habits at these centres.

Besides, he said facilities have also been upgraded at the government-established shelter homes to provide shelter, dinner and breakfast to the homeless. He said people from other districts who have no place to stay for night in Peshawar were also being provided apposite facilities to spend night at these shelter homes.

He said the personnel of Social Welfare have been deputed at different bus-stands to shift the people to shelter homes after Maghrib who have no place or money to spend night and have meal in the city's hotels.

He also urged upon the print and electronic media to highlight the steps being taken by the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of deserving people so that maximum number of such people could get benefit of these endeavors.

He also stressed on parents to contact the Social Welfare to get admit their drug-addict children in Faqirabad Rehabilitation Center so that through proper treatment they could be made a responsible part of the society.