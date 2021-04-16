Over 200,000 Zamzam water bottles being distributed daily at Grand Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques is distributing 200,000 disposable Zamzam water bottles every day to Umrah performers, worshipers, and visitors during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, the water distribution covers the Mataf and the public prayer squares on the first floor as well as King Fahad and King Abdullah expansions, Saudi Gazette/electronic channels reported.

Nearly 20 individuals are deployed at all entrances and staircases carrying cylindrical Zamzam water bags to provide Zamzam water to the visitors and worshipers.