UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200,000 Zamzam Water Bottles Being Distributed Daily At Grand Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Over 200,000 Zamzam water bottles being distributed daily at Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques is distributing 200,000 disposable Zamzam water bottles every day to Umrah performers, worshipers, and visitors during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, the water distribution covers the Mataf and the public prayer squares on the first floor as well as King Fahad and King Abdullah expansions, Saudi Gazette/electronic channels reported.

Nearly 20 individuals are deployed at all entrances and staircases carrying cylindrical Zamzam water bags to provide Zamzam water to the visitors and worshipers.

Related Topics

Water Saudi Prayer All

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

1 hour ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

12 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.