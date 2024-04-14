Over 230 Candidates Vie For 23 Vacant Seats Of NA, PAs: ECP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A total of 239 candidates were vying for 23 vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21, an official of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.
A total of 239 candidates will contest in the by elections, with 50 of them competing for vacant National Assembly seats. Notably, the first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, he said.
He said that a total of 23 candidates were vying for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were seeking their fortunes in Punjab. In Sindh, Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80.
Twelve contenders are in the running for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly. The Commission has schedule to commence printing the ballot papers for the by-elections upon the finalization of candidate lists by the relevant returning officers on March 30, he added.
He stated that necessary election materials had been provided to provincial election commissioners. Additionally, district Returning Officers and Returning Officers are fulfilling their duties according to the established election schedule.
He said close coordination has been maintained by the commission with
the Ministries of Interior and Defense as well as provincial law enforcement agencies.
On March 13, the Commission announced the schedule for by-elections across 23 National and Provincial Assembly seats. These elections encompass six National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats,
two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, one seat in the Sindh Assembly and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21, he told.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains3 minutes ago
-
PhD admission test held at ICCBS3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares high alert in view of heavy rains3 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city3 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces exam schedule3 minutes ago
-
ASI dismissed over graft charges3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police commences house workers, tenants registration drive3 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights 'Climate Crisis' amidst rain-related losses across Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections3 minutes ago
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string13 minutes ago