Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced a one-day extension in the deadline for receiving applications under the government’s Hajj scheme.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, designated banks will continue receiving applications on Monday, August 18, under the “first-come, first-served” policy.

He said over 110,000 applications have been received during the past 12 days, while 7,000 seats remain vacant under the official Hajj quota.

The spokesperson clarified that the extension applies only to bank submissions, while the online portal will be closed at midnight on August 16 and will not be reopened.

He added that once all seats are filled, the receipt of applications will be stopped immediately.