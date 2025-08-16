Tribute Paid To Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Chand Sahkeel Published August 16, 2025 | 10:49 PM
The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad paid tribute to legendary maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 28th death anniversary by laying floral wreath on his grave
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad paid tribute to legendary maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 28th death anniversary by laying floral wreath on his grave.
Assistant Director Programs Asad Hayat, representing the Punjab Council of Arts, offered Fateha
for the late Qawwali icon.
Media representatives, social personalities, and a large number of admirers of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
also attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Asad Hayat admired unmatched contributions
of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to music and said that he was recognized not only in Pakistan but
across the globe also.
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan28 seconds ago
-
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men2 days ago
-
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 883 days ago
-
Film actor Imran abbas steals show at Model College3 days ago
-
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media content3 days ago
-
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness4 days ago
-
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening4 days ago
-
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 295 days ago
-
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year7 days ago
-
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air hostess in UK9 days ago
-
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed10 days ago
-
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah Bhatia10 days ago