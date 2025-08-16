Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad paid tribute to legendary maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 28th death anniversary by laying floral wreath on his grave

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad paid tribute to legendary maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 28th death anniversary by laying floral wreath on his grave.

Assistant Director Programs Asad Hayat, representing the Punjab Council of Arts, offered Fateha

for the late Qawwali icon.

Media representatives, social personalities, and a large number of admirers of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Asad Hayat admired unmatched contributions

of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to music and said that he was recognized not only in Pakistan but

across the globe also.